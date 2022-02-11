PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $45.19. 871,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.22%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.