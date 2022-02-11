PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.210-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PNM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

NYSE:PNM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.19. The stock had a trading volume of 871,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.22%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.