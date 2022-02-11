Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,551,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth $746,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,035,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,562,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3rd quarter worth $2,654,000.
Shares of NASDAQ HCVIU remained flat at $$9.93 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.36.
