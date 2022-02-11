Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $14.61 Million in Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CCAIU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,612,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAIU. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $984,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAIU remained flat at $$9.86 on Friday. Cascadia Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

