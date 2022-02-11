Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases 33,739 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,739 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $19,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 1,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,312. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.87.

TWTR stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.52. 379,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,000,867. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.