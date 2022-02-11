Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,680,000 Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GACQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,680,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.23% of Global Consumer Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,511,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $16,598,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,945,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,272,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,522,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GACQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,105. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.20.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. is based in Marietta, Georgia.

