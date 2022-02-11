Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 84,700 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84,700 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.32% of Ambarella worth $18,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.35. 3,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.42. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ambarella in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.20.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total value of $565,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $857,855.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

