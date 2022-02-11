Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Up to $16.13

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.13, but opened at $16.70. Poshmark shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 647 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POSH. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners downgraded Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Get Poshmark alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -10.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 65,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,283,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,820 shares of company stock worth $4,979,759.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the third quarter valued at $6,090,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at $1,580,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Poshmark by 85.9% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 95,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.