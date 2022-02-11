Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will report sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Post’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Post posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $6.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $7.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

POST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

POST traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.63. 420,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.76. Post has a 1-year low of $94.76 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 71.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Post in the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.