PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.
PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend by 4.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PotlatchDeltic has a dividend payout ratio of 74.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.
NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $54.50. 14,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,255. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67.
PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 176.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 113.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
PotlatchDeltic Company Profile
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
