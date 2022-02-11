PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend by 4.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PotlatchDeltic has a dividend payout ratio of 74.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $54.50. 14,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,255. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 176.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 113.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.