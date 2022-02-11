Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.32

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and traded as low as $17.90. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 1,120 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.73%.

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTBS)

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

