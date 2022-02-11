Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on POWI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.67.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $86.87 on Monday. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $50,969.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,183 shares of company stock worth $2,533,705. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.