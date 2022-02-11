PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PSK has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.11.

Shares of PSK opened at C$17.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.31. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$11.37 and a twelve month high of C$17.88. The stock has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.81%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

