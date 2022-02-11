Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Announces Earnings Results

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PDS traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.66. 14,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,317. The stock has a market cap of $713.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $50.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Precision Drilling stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Precision Drilling worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDS. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

