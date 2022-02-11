Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Announces Earnings Results

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of PDS traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.66. 14,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,317. The stock has a market cap of $713.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $50.42.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Precision Drilling stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Precision Drilling worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.