Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s current price.

PD has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.27.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

TSE PD traded up C$7.82 on Friday, hitting C$68.55. 239,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.85. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$24.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.50. The firm has a market cap of C$911.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.