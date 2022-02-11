Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at CIBC

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$62.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$64.13.

TSE:PD opened at C$60.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$807.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$24.71 and a 52-week high of C$62.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

