Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Raised to $86.00 at Barclays

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.92.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day moving average of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

