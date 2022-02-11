Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Privia Health Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Privia Health Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $251.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.97 million.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 29,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $821,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,584,365 shares of company stock worth $126,820,318.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,079,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

