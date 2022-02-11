Profund Advisors LLC Has $515,000 Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 133.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 29.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 106.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oddo Bhf lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ryanair to €21.00 ($24.14) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.87.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $124.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.