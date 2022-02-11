Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Zillow Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.36.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $47.86 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

