Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $67.08 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.97.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

