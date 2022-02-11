Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 1,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $280.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.86.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Saia’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

