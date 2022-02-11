Profund Advisors LLC Sells 34 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TDG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $721.94.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $649.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $552.72 and a one year high of $688.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $622.41 and a 200 day moving average of $624.46.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,287,435. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

