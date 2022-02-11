Profund Advisors LLC Sells 46,431 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,431 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter worth about $50,820,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 876.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CEMEX by 90.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,072 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in CEMEX by 38.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,587,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CEMEX by 48.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,784,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,730 shares in the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CX stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.92. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on CX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.