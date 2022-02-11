Profund Advisors LLC Sells 653 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YY. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JOYY by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JOYY during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NASDAQ YY opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.81. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -97.13%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.