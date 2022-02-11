ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $53.30 and last traded at $53.44. Approximately 8,125,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 126,113,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.82.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

