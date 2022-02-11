Prospex Oil and Gas (LON:PXOG) Trading Up 1.7%

Prospex Oil and Gas PLC (LON:PXOG) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). Approximately 540,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,940,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).
The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 million and a P/E ratio of -15.25.
