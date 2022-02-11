Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.16. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

