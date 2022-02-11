Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Proto Labs by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,464,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

In other Proto Labs news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bodor purchased 3,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PRLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $53.50 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $216.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

