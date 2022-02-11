Proton (XPR) Hits Market Cap of $125.38 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, Proton has traded 44.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $125.38 million and $6.32 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00040600 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00103304 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,377,593,501 coins and its circulating supply is 9,091,737,873 coins. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.