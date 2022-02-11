ProximaX (XPX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.13 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. ProximaX has a total market cap of $18.13 million and $173,902.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ProximaX has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00046635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.96 or 0.07065403 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,617.65 or 1.00188612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00049309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00052864 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006276 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

