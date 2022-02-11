PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $49.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

PUBM stock opened at $29.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.10.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $397,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $68,663.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,446,556 in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 527.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 169,909 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 50,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 4,669.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

