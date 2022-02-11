PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Up to $27.39

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.39, but opened at $28.64. PubMatic shares last traded at $27.53, with a volume of 5,473 shares trading hands.

PUBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $883,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $397,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,413 shares of company stock worth $9,446,556 in the last three months. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

