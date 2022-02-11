PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Up to $27.39

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.39, but opened at $28.64. PubMatic shares last traded at $27.53, with a volume of 5,473 shares trading hands.
PUBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.
The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10.
In other PubMatic news, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $883,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $397,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,413 shares of company stock worth $9,446,556 in the last three months. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
