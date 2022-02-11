Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys 252,671 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252,671 shares during the period. Beauty Health comprises 0.5% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $17,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $96,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKIN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. 7,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,147. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The Beauty Health Company has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

