Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 52,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after buying an additional 119,017 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,744 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.42. 5,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,405. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,708,518.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,439 shares of company stock worth $20,644,692 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.