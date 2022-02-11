Pura Vida Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,457 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 0.11% of agilon health worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,838,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,858,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,680,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,404,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 942,534 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Shares of agilon health stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. 14,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,261. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56.

In other agilon health news, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $81,429.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $118,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,156 over the last 90 days.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

