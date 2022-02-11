Pura Vida Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,468 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) were worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 49,473 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $4,506,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 155.5% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

OLK stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.80. 913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,917. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.32. Olink Holding AB has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

OLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

