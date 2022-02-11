Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 9,614 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Pura Vida Investments LLC lessened its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,614 shares during the period. Establishment Labs makes up 2.4% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 4.53% of Establishment Labs worth $77,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 61.6% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 623,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,644,000 after buying an additional 237,640 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 699.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 126,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 123,628.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 61,814 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 27.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 231,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 50,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 84.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 47,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Shares of Establishment Labs stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $54.06. 773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,184. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $88.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average of $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,467 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $154,187.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,560 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.