Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 59,195 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 959,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,195 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Abbott Laboratories worth $113,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.49.

ABT opened at $127.76 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $225.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

