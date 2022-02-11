Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $147,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $656.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $735.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $782.92. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $269.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

