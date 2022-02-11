Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,715,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,851 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Ameren worth $219,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Ameren by 15.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 21.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 67.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Shares of AEE opened at $85.56 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

