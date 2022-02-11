Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $94,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $235.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $254.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.16.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,038 shares of company stock worth $2,216,284. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

