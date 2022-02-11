Putnam Investments LLC Has $56.61 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Lam Research worth $56,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,221,000 after purchasing an additional 80,320 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 26,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,325. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $594.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $501.67 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

