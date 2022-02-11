Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

PXS has been the subject of several other reports. Noble Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Univest Sec reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

PXS opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 2.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

