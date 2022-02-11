Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.68. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.03 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $130.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $135.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after purchasing an additional 651,530 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 990.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,537,000 after acquiring an additional 459,318 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.