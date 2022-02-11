Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Hub Group, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hub Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $78.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $87.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

