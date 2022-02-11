Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Tenet Healthcare Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $84.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.64. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $859,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,938 shares of company stock worth $6,535,403 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.