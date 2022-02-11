Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Centene in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now expects that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Centene’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $86.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 140.0% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 96,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 198,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

