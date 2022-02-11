Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Decreased by Analyst

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEA. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

LEA opened at $166.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.82 and its 200 day moving average is $171.33. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $144.77 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Lear by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Lear by 10,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

