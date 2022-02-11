Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Lifted by Truist Financial

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masco in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MAS. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 28,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 15,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

